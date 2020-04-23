Communication Call Center: Now Live! Text, Chat, or Call to Speak with an RPL Staff Member between 9-5. After 5, speak with a Friendly Staff Member of Lakeshores Library System. Ask us your questions! 262.217.7631

RPL is preparing for curbside pick-up. We need masks! Any sewers who are willing to donate their time into crafting the library mask? RPL would greatly appreciate it! Please visit this site from the CDC for patterns. For questions, please email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info

Tech Help: The library building is closed, but our tech team is still here to answer your tech questions. Need help with your tablet, phone, or computer? Send us an email at: tech.help@racinelibrary.info

Young Writers Program: Getting back into writing or exploring for the first time? Let RPL help! Join RPL’s Young Writers Facebook Group, every Monday prompts are shared via Facebook, Instagram, and the newsletter.

Virtual Girls Who Code: Our middle and high school clubs encourage girls to impact their community in a positive way through code. Build the skills you need to make an impact, by learning how to code from our fun online tutorials and activities that will help you build animations, games, apps, and other things that you dream up! We have tutorials in Scratch, Python, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and in a block-based app development language called Thunkable. Register here.

No Library Card? No Problem! Register for a digital library card today! Register here.

Gales Courses: Free online classes! Over 365 engaging classes, all you need is your library card. Classes are instructor-led and start every 6 weeks. Visit www.racinelibrary.info to get started.

Libby/Overdrive: Download our app today and enjoy all of the Wisconsin Digital Library collection. With the app, you can download audiobooks and eBooks directly from your device, all you need is your library card. Need help getting started? Email our tech team at tech.help@racinelibrary.info

Every One On: Are you in need of the internet? Visit everyoneon.org their mission is to provide internet to low-income housing.

Student Literacy Network: RUSD students have access to all of RPL’s online resources. Students can login using their student ID (without the S) and their current RUSD password

Visit RPL’s Facebook page, Instagram, and website for tons of virtual programs, storytimes, crafts, resources, information, and services.

