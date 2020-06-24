Curbside Pickup is Here! Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.217.7631. You will be contacted when your holds are ready for pick up. The pickup tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. If you are unable to leave your vehicle, please let us know during the call. If you do not have a mobile phone you can approach the tent. Only non-traditional returns will be accepted at the pickup tent, all other materials must be returned to the drop off boxes.

The Summer Reading Program has gone virtual! Although our building is closed, RPL is still going to rock this summer with Summer Reading. Visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org for a virtual reading log, challenges, activities, and more! Register by family or individual. If you don’t have internet access you can snag a paper reading log from the pickup tent. Upon completion of the log, please call 262.217.7631 and one of the friendly staff members at RPL will log your hours.

Visit RPL’s Facebook page, Instagram, and website for tons of virtual programs, storytimes, crafts, resources, information, and services.

Imagine Your Story Wattpad Creative Writing Contest

Open until July 31, 2020. Voting begins August 3 – August 9, 2020.

Write your story! This is your chance to imagine your story as you want it to be. Follow the link to the story prompt, and make sure you fill out the form to be considered for entry to the contest. Prompt can be found here. Submit your entry by filling out our registration form on our website.

YA for You

July 16 | FB,IG,Twitter

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Online book club and discussion for anyone who enjoys reading YA. Online book discussion through Facebook. July’s title is “Out of Easy” by Ruta Sepetys

Quick Book Look: Adult Storytime

11 a.m. | July 8 | YouTube

Will be reading the first chapters from a variety of genres aimed towards adults.

Small Business Monday: Starting and growing your business online Mondays, July 6 - July 27 9 a.m. | Via Zoom Join us for a series designed to help Small Businesses get online. Week 1: Learn where to develop skills to get your business online. Week 2: Creating a FB page for your business. Week 3: Building a Website. Week 4: Opportunities within the City of Racine. Register online. Zoom info will be sent to you before the first presentation.

Sprouts and Microgreens for Good Health

6 p.m. | July 7 | Zoom

Sprouts and microgreens are green vegetable plants that are easy to grow, yet packed with nutrients. Mark Lyons, an experienced master gardener will tell you all about how to grow and use these nutritional powerhouses! Sponsored by the Racine County Agricultural Society. This programming will be presented via Zoom. Please contact jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info to receive an invitation.

Alphabet Reading Adventure

June 15 – August 10

8 a.m. | Online Badge

Read your way through the alphabet with this fun adventure! Read in any order and claim your badge upon completion!

Time for a Rhyme

Mondays, 6/15-8/10

Kids join Miss Anne for a weekly poem reading. Check our website, social media, and email newsletter for new poems every Monday.

Monday Doodles

Mondays, June 15 – August 10

New prompts will be shared every Monday via Facebook and email newsletter.

Story Starters

Mondays, June 15 – August 10

Let your creative juices flow with weekly writing prompts! All grades are welcome to participate. Each week, we’ll post a Story Starter–an idea from which a small story can be developed. You can write as much or as little as you want, whether it’s a few sentences or a novella! Share your works with us on FB in the library’s Young Writers Club group if you like!

Weekly Brain Teasers

Mondays, 6/15-8/10

Kids and teens: stretch some mental muscles with Miss Carrie’s weekly riddles, puzzles, and brainteasers. Check the library newsletter or our Facebook page, and if you think you’ve got the answer, send an email to carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info. Then check back in a week to see who got it right! Every week, there’ll be a new challenge!

Tuesday Storytime Tuesdays, June 16 - August 11 10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel Join Miss Ali and Miss Carrie for a storytime filled with stories, songs, and fun!

Stories from Our Friends

Tuesday, June 16 – July 27

10:30 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Our friends from the community will share their talents, skills, and knowledge with the audience.

6/16-The Buzz on Bees (Registration required, email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info, 6/23- Kindness Starts With You, 6/30-Creative Music & Movement, 7/14-The First Step in Music, 7/21-Kindergarten Readiness (tentative), 7/28-Kindness

Wednesday Family Storytime

Wednesdays, June 17 – August 15

10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Ms. Gail will entertain children and families with stories, music, and hand-made unique props!

Musical Family Storytime

Thursdays, June 18-August 13

10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Miss Carrie will share some of her favorite fairy tales and folk songs, old and unfamiliar. Be ready to make music and sing along!

First Chapter Fridays

Fridays, June 19 – August 14

1 p.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Crafts for Kids

Saturdays 7/4,

10 a.m. | Facebook

Craft along with our children’s librarians! We’ll create simple projects that can be made from everyday items you have at home.

Library Hide and Seek!

June 20 – August 15, new pictures posted every Saturday

Baby Yoda came to the library and wandered away on his own! Can you help find him? Study the pictures and see if you can spot him!

Google Earth Scavenger Hunt June 29-July 4 9 a.m. | Online Take a look around the world using Google Earth and solve a riddle based on some coordinates!

Teen Game Nights

7 p.m. | July 17 | Zoom

Join us for an evening of Jackbox Games! Register online and you will be sent the zoom information the day of the event.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons

6 p.m. | July 11 | Roll20.net

No experience necessary, jump into a world of your own creation! We’ll be playing using Roll20.net, a virtual gaming platform, so we can all adventure from the comfort of our own homes. If you’re new to Roll20, we’ll help you get started!

Scratch Coding

Tuesdays, July 7 – July 28

2 – 3 p.m. | via Hangouts Chat

Teens going into grades 6th – 12th can come in and learn how to code different projects in Scratch. Register online and Hangouts invite will be sent before the first meeting.

Minecraft Club

Wednesdays, July 8 – July 29

2 p.m. | Via Hangouts Chat

Teens going into grades 6 – 12 are invited to join us for a group build on our Minecraft Server. We will meet weekly to talk about what we are going to build via Hangouts Chat. Register online and information will be emailed to participants prior to the first club. Must have Java Minecraft to play on our server.

Cutting the Cord

Thursday, June 11, 2020

1 p.m. | Via Zoom

Join us to learn what it means to cut the cord.

Register online.

Digital Devices Explained

Thursday, July 9, 2020

1 p.m. | Via Zoom

Are you in the market for a new device? Come and learn what kind of devices are available and some terminology that will help you make an informed choice. Register online and zoom information will be emailed to you.

Reader’s Advisory: RPL librarians are here to help you find your next book! Fill out the form on

www.racinelibrary.info

Creative Bug: Your RPL library card now gives you access to Creative Bug! Explore 100’s of

crafting videos. Check it out! https://www.creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib

Tech Help: The library building is closed, but our tech team is still here to answer your tech questions. Need help with your tablet, phone, or computer? Send us an email at tech.help@racinelibrary.info

Young Writers Program: Getting back into writing or exploring for the first time? Let RPL help! Join RPL’s Young Writers Facebook Group, every Monday prompts are shared via Facebook, Instagram and the newsletter.

No Library Card? No Problem! Register for a digital library card today! Register today at https://bit.ly/librarycardregister

Gales Courses: Free online classes! Over 365 engaging classes, all you need is your library card.

Classes are instructor-led and start every 6 weeks. Visit www.racinelibrary.info to get started.

Libby/Overdrive: Download our app today and enjoy all of the Wisconsin Digital Library collection. With the app, you can download audiobooks and eBooks directly from your device, all you need is your library card. Need help getting started? Email our tech team at tech.help@racinelibrary.info

Every One On: Are you in need of the internet? Visit everyoneon.org their mission is to provide internet to low-income housing. https://www.everyoneon.org/

Student Literacy Network: RUSD students have access to all of RPL’s online resources. Students can login using their student ID (without the S) and their current RUSD password

Sign up for our newsletter! Have RPL’s featured programs, services, and important community information delivered weekly right to your inbox. Sign up today! http://bit.ly/RPLnewsletter

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s

business office at ​262-636-9170​.