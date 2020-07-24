The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup is Here! Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.217.7631. You will be contacted when your holds are ready for pick up. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. If you are unable to leave your vehicle, please let us know during the call. If you do not have a mobile phone you can approach the tent. Only non-traditional returns that do not fit in the drop boxes will be accepted at the pick-up tent, all other materials must be returned to the drop off boxes. Monday-Thursday 9-8 and Friday & Saturday 11-4.

Time to Return your Library Books: Extended check out times are over. Please return your library materials.

The Bookmobile is back! The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info to for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call, email or text RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9-8, and Friday 9-5.

Internet Services: RPL is now hosting pop up computer labs! Use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Thursday 10-2, by the clock tower.

The Summer Reading Program has gone virtual! Although our building is closed, RPL is still going to rock this summer with Summer Reading. Visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org for a virtual reading log, challenges, activities and more! Register by family or individual. If you don’t have internet access you can snag a paper reading log from the pickup tent. Upon completion of the log, please call 262.217.7631 and one of the friendly staff members at RPL will log your hours.

Visit RPL’s Facebook page, Instagram, and website (www.racinelibrary.info) for tons of virtual programs, story times, crafts, resources, information, and services.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons

6 p.m. |August 8 | Roll20.net

No experience necessary, jump into a world of your own creation! We’ll be playing using Roll20.net, a virtual gaming platform, so we can all adventure from the comfort of our own homes. If you’re new to Roll20, we’ll help you get started!

Imagine Your Story Wattpad Creative Writing Contest

Open until July 31, 2020. Voting begins August 3 – August 9, 2020.

Write your story! This is your chance to imagine your story as you want it to be. Follow the link to the story prompt, and make sure you fill out the form to be considered for entry to the contest. Prompt can be found here: https://www.wattpad.com/884261341-racine-public-library-summer-reading-program-2020

Submit your entry by filling out our registration form on our website.

YA for You

5 -8 p.m. | August 20 | FB,IG,Twitter(online discussion)

Online book club and discussion for anyone who enjoys reading YA. Online book discussion through Facebook. August Title “Legend by Marie Lu”

Quick Book Look: Adult Storytime

11 a.m. | August 5 | YouTube/FB/IG

Will be reading the first chapters from a variety of genres aimed towards adults.

Alphabet Reading Adventure

June 15 – August 10

8 a.m. | Online Badge

Read your way through the alphabet with this fun adventure! Read in any order and claim your badge upon completion!

Time for a Rhyme

Mondays, 6/15-8/10

Kids join Miss Anne for a weekly poem reading. Check our website, social media, and email newsletter for new poems every Monday.

Monday Doodles

Mondays, June 15 - August 10 New prompts will be shared every Monday via Facebook and email newsletter.

Story Starters

Mondays, June 15 – August 10

Let your creative juices flow with weekly writing prompts! All grades are welcome to participate. Each week, we’ll post a Story Starter–an idea from which a small story can be developed. You can write as much or as little as you want, whether it’s a few sentences or a novella! Share your works with us on FB in the library’s Young Writers Club group if you like!

Weekly Brain Teasers

Mondays, 6/15-8/10

Kids and teens: stretch some mental muscles with Miss Carrie’s weekly riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers. Check the library newsletter or our Facebook page, and if you think you’ve got the answer, send an email to carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info. Then check back in a week to see who got it right! Every week, there’ll be a new challenge!

Tuesday Storytime

Tuesdays, June 16 – August 11

10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Join Miss Ali and Miss Carrie for a storytime filled with stories, songs, and fun!

Wednesday Family Storytime

Wednesdays, June 17 – August 15

10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Ms. Gail will entertain children and families with stories, music, and hand-made unique props!

Musical Family Storytime

Thursdays, June 18-August 13

10 a.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Miss Carrie will share some of her favorite fairy tales and folk songs, old and unfamiliar. Be ready to make music and sing along!

First Chapter Fridays

Fridays, June 19 – August 14

1 p.m. | Racine Public Library YouTube Channel

Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Internet Safety: 1 p.m. | August 6 | Google Classroom

Learn how to navigate the internet safely, secure your devices, and avoid scams. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Crafts for Kids

Saturday 8/15,

10 a.m. | Facebook

Craft along with our children’s librarians! We’ll create simple projects that can be made from everyday items you have at home.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.