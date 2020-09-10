The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick- up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Quarantine Time Length: Materials returned to RPL are quarantined for four days. Materials are not checked in until after quarantine. You may get notices that your items have not been returned, if this has not changed after six days past the day of return please call. RPL is fine free, no charge will be reflected against your account.

Back to School Reading Program: September 1 – September 30

All ages are welcome to participate in this year’s back to school reading challenge. We are using Beanstack. Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library. You can log your hours on the website found here. https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org/.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Thursday 10:00-2:00, Southwest entrance by Lake Ave. Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment.

Online Tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24 hour chat is available to help answer student questions. All you need is your library card and pin to access this service. https://www.lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl

Creative Bug: Explore 100’s of crafting videos! Check out this new service and find your new hobby! https://www.creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib

Kids Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

You are an Artist: 2 p.m. | September 24 | FB/IG. Using the book “You Are an Artist” by Sarah Urist Green we will be doing bi-weekly art projects using items from within the house.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | September 25 | FB/IG. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Age Programs

Make Stuff Series: 6 p.m. | September 22 | Zoom. This month’s craft is wood signs. Register by 9/15 to participate. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Story Starters: RPL posts weekly writing prompts, join the FB group or check them out on IG. Share your stories with RPL

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email director@racinelibrary.info

Quick Book Looks: 11 a.m. | September 23 | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

BONK!: 6 p.m. | September 26 | FB. BONK! Is a monthly performance series, based in Racine, Wisconsin, which mainly brings in poets, musicians and other writers from all over America. Visit the BONK! FB page for performance link. Interested in news, resources, and programs? Have them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the RPL newsletter at www.racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.