The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Quarantine Time Length: Materials returned to RPL are quarantined for four days. Materials are not checked in until after quarantine. You may get notices that your items have not been returned, if this has not changed after six days past the day of return please call. RPL is fine free, no charge will be reflected against your account.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwest entrance by Lake Ave. Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment.

Online Tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24 hour chat is available to help answer student questions. All you need is your library card and pin to access this service. https://www.lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl

Creative Bug: Explore 100’s of crafting videos! Check out this new service and find your new hobby! https://www.creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib

Kids Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

Kamishibai Stories & More with Ms. Keiko: 10 a.m. | October 2nd | FB/IG/Youtube

Ms. Keiko is introducing a different kind of storytelling by using traditional Japanese storytelling, Kamishibai (Paper Theater/Play)

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | October 2 | FB/IG. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1st-March 31st

Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Teen Programs

Dungeons and Dragons Club:6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | October 1st | Zoom

6th-12grade explore the world of D&D with dungeon master Bridget. Register at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Quick Book Looks: 11 a.m. | September 30th | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Penwren: A summer estate: 6 p.m. | September 29th | Zoom.

Mark Hertzberg will be speaking about his book about Frank Lloyd Wright’s house Penwren in southeast Wisconsin. Register at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.