Advertisements

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m -8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Quarantine Time Length: Materials returned to RPL are quarantined for four days. Materials are not checked in until after quarantine. You may get notices that your items have not been returned, if this has not changed after six days past the day of return please call. RPL is fine free, no charge will be reflected against your account.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Southwest entrance by Lake Ave. Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment.

Online Tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24-hour chat is available to help answer student questions. All you need is your library card and pin to access this service. https://www.lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl

Interactive Children’s Books: A new resource available through Racine Public Library. Interactive eBooks come alive with multimedia features. Users can explore videos, weblinks, activities, and more. Visit www.racinelibrary.info and search for AV2 to get started.

Positive Solutions (Ages birth to 6)

The Positive Solutions workshop series helps parents of young children learn strategies to promote positive behavior. Parents attend six workshops that focus on different topics each week. For more information on dates and times, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/2020/09/15/more-virtual-parenting-workshops/

Register is required at https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aeCY7O8y3fxX0bP

Emotion Coaching (Ages 2 to 8)

The Emotion Coaching workshop helps parents teach children about emotions and how to manage strong feelings. The workshop focuses on three steps: increasing a child’s emotional vocabulary; steps to support children experiencing strong feelings; and techniques to help children develop problem solving skills.

Select from one of the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Thursday, Feb 25, 2021, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Register is required at https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aeCY7O8y3fxX0bP

Extension Parenting Workshops (Ages 2 to 7)

Extension will be hosting a variety of parenting workshops this fall. The workshops are targeted at parents and caregivers of children ages 2 – 7 years old. All workshops are FREE and will be held online using Zoom. Workshops include:

Emotion Coaching – Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. and Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Block Play – Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Setting Expectations – Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Creating Routines – Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Reading with Young Children – Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y5h9g3p5

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

You are an Artist: 2 p.m. | October 22 | FG/IG/Youtube. A crafting series using common household items. Miss Rebbeca and Miss Ali are crafting with inspiration from the book “You are an Artist.”

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | October 23 | FB/IG. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1 -March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack Tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Bank Vault Breakout (Virtual Escape Room): Online | October 19-24. Solve clues and riddles in this virtual escape room, where you try to break out of a bank safe before time runs out! Register at www.racinelibrary.info for escape room information

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Quick Book Looks: 11 a.m | October 28 | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!