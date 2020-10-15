Advertisements

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Quarantine Time Length: Materials returned to RPL are quarantined for four days. Materials are not checked in until after quarantine. You may get notices that your items have not been returned, if this has not changed after six days past the day of return please call. RPL is fine free, no charge will be reflected against your account.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Southwest entrance by Lake Ave. Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment.

Online Tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24-hour chat is available to help answer student questions. All you need is your library card and pin to access this service. https://www.lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl

Interactive Children’s Books: A new resource available through Racine Public Library. Interactive eBooks come alive with multimedia features. Users can explore videos, weblinks, activities, and more. Visit www.racinelibrary.info and search for AV2 to get started.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

You are an Artist: 2 p.m. | November 5 | FG/IG/Youtube. A crafting series using common household items. Miss Rebbeca and Miss Ali are crafting with inspiration from the book “You are an Artist.”

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | November 6 | FB/IG. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons: 6 p.m. | November 5 | Zoom. Teens in grades 6-12, join us in a world of fantasy. Create your own character in this role-playing game. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Google Scavenger Hunt: November 1-30 | Virtual. Take a virtual trip around the world with our Google Earth Scavenger Hunt! For more information and details visit www.racinelibrary.info

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Quick Book Looks: 11 a.m. | November 4 | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!