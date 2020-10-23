The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup is moving! Curbside pick up will now be located in the outer lobby of the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 4p.m.

Book Drops: The book and material drops on Lake Ave. will be moved back to their original location on Library Drive on Monday. They are located in front of the library lobby on the circle.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southwest entrance by Lake Ave. Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment.

Interactive Children’s Books: A new resource available through Racine Public Library. Interactive eBooks come alive with multimedia features. Users can explore videos, weblinks, activities, and more. Visit www.racinelibrary.info and search for homework help

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

Kamishibai Stories & Crafts: 10 a.m. | November 13 | FB/IG/Youtube. Join Miss Keiko for a unique storytime. She shares Japanese stories and crafts in the traditional storytelling of Kamishibai paper puppets.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | November 13 | FB/IG. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1 – March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack Tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Google Scavenger Hunt: November 1-30 | Virtual. Take a virtual trip around the world with our Google Earth Scavenger Hunt! For more information and details visit www.racinelibrary.info

BONK!: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | November 14 | FB Page/Zoom. Poets, storytellers, and musicians from the Racine area, share their craft in this free creative performance series.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Quick Book Looks: 11 | November 11 | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

Genealogy Club: 3:30 | November 12 | Zoom. New topics monthly. Share your research with other genealogy enthusiasts. Email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info for zoom information.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

