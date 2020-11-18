The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9-8 and Friday & Saturday 11-4.

Book Drops: The book and material drops on Lake Ave. have been moved back to their original location on Library Drive on Monday. They are located in front of the library lobby on the circle.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9-8, Friday 9-4, and Saturday 11-4

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10-2, side door off Lake Ave. there is a metal sign out front saying “Curbside Internet.” Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment, all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m.| November 4 | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons: 6 p.m. | December 3 | Zoom. Grades 6-12, explore the world of Dungeons and Dragons with RPL’s very own Dungeon Master Bridgett. No experience necessary. Register at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Kamishibai Stories & More with Ms. Keiko: 10 a..m. |December 4 | FB/IG?YouTube. Miss Keiko tells stories with the Japanese style of storytelling “Kamishibai” or Japanese paper plays.

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Google Scavenger Hunt: November 1-30 | Virtual. Take a virtual trip around the world with our Google Earth Scavenger Hunt! For more information and details visit www.racinelibrary.info

Downtown Scavenger Hunt: Downtown businesses are participating in a scavenger hunt. Pick up your map from Curbside Pickup, stop by the businesses to have your map stamped, and collect craft pieces. Complete the hunt and put together your craft! November 25 – December 23. Participation is limited to 100 people total.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Tech Tuesdays: 10 | Tuesdays | Zoom. Weekly the RPL tech team explores many of the digital services provided by RPL. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for topic list and to register.

Quick Book Looks: 11 | December 2 | FB/IG. Weekly a new adult book is shared and discussed. Find your next favorite read!

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

