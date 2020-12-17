The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Racine Public Library will be closed in observance of the holiday season on the following days: December 24, December 25, December 26, December 31, January 1, and Saturday, January 2.

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby of the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions, and scan! Thirty-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., door off Lake Ave. there is a metal sign out front saying “Curbside Internet.” Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment, all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack Tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Winter Reading Program: January 1-31 Join us for a Winter Reading Program! Read books, track your minutes, participate in activities through the beanstack website or app.

Literary Feud: 7 p.m. | January 14 | Zoom. Like the popular game show, we’ve asked 50 people for their answers to literary related questions. Guess with your team the popular response. Register your team at www.racinelibrary.info

Make a 3D Printed Keychain: 6 p.m. | January 7 | Zoom. Join the RPL Tech team and the Gateway fab lab in designing, creating, and printing your very own 3D printed keychain. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Teen

Teen Battle of the Books Registration Opens January 4: Grades 6-12 register yourself or a team to participate in Teen Battle of the Books. Register at www.racinelibrary.info.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons: 6 p.m. | January 7 | Zoom. Grades 6-12 join Dungeon Master Bridget in an epic adventure! No experience necessary, register by emailing bridget.geibel@racinelibrary.info

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: 1 p.m. | Mondays | Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Tech Tuesdays: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays | Zoom. Weekly the RPL tech team explores many of the digital services provided by RPL. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for a topic list and to register.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

