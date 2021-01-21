The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9-8 and Friday & Saturday 11-4.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9-8, Friday 9-4 and Saturday 11-4

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions, and scan! Sessions are thirty minutes (no extensions will be made). A library card is required. Monday-Friday 10-2, side door off Lake Ave. there is a metal sign out front saying “Curbside Internet.” Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment, all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays| FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack Tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Drive-in at the Library: 6 p.m. | January 28 | RPL Parking Lot. Join us for an outdoor movie! Movie title is listed on the library website. Limited to 20 cars, first come first serve.

Create a 3D Printed Rose: 6 p.m. | February 4 | Zoom. Design, create, and print your own 3D printed rose. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

BONK! 6 | January 30 | FB Live. The series features poets, musicians, speakers, and all other kinds of presenters/performers from all across the country. To see this month’s line up, visit bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com or find us on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/BONK-51655071250

Cutting the Cord: 10 | February 3 | Zoom. Learn about streaming services, smart speakers, and wireless devices. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.