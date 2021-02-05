The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Extended Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions, and scan! Fifty-five-minute sessions (no extensions will be made), a library card is required. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., side door off Lake Ave. there is a metal sign out front saying “Curbside Internet.” Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment, all COVID-19 protocols are being followed. If you require more time, please ask the staff about checking out a laptop.

Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pick up at curbside. If you need prior years please call 262.636.9217

United Way Tax Assistance: The United Way is offering tax assistance virtually this year. Visit the website https://www.unitedwayracine.org/vita.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays| FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Girls Who Code Club: 3 p.m. | Wednesdays | Zoom. Join a supportive group of peers and role models to change the world through Computer Science. GWC meets Wednesdays virtually, in the club you will learn to code games, apps, and animations. Girls in grades 6-12. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Teen Battle of the Books: Registration for Teen Battle of the Books is ending soon! Get your team together, read the selected books, and get ready to battle!

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.