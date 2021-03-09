The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently closed. The library has limited services. We appreciate your patience as we work to provide items for you to pick up at curbside at the library and bookmobile locations. To request items please call 262.636.9217

New hours for Curbside pickup, Internet Services, and the RPL call center begin March 1st.

RPL Main is shifting its hours in response to patron usage. Earlier hours on Fridays and Saturdays will replace infrequently used evening hours. This change is temporary. RPL is currently able to offer curbside pickup and Internet access by appointment. Our Call Center is also available.

RPL will continue to adjust as the library gradually adds to the services we are able to offer.

March Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A card will be mailed to you.

Extended Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions, and scan! Fifty-five-minute sessions (no extensions will be made) and a library card is required. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., side door off Lake Ave. there is a metal sign out front saying “Curbside Internet.” Call 262.636.9217 to make an appointment, all COVID-19 protocols are followed. If you require more time, please ask the staff about checking out a laptop.

Parking Lot Wi-Fi: RPL has extended its WIFI Coverage to the patron parking lot. You may use your devices to connect to the library Wi-Fi from the safety of your car. If required the password for use is rpl75lake

Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pick up at curbside. If you need prior years, please call 262.636.9217

United Way Tax Assistance: The United Way is offering tax assistance virtually this year. Visit the website https://www.unitedwayracine.org/vita

Financial Empowerment Center: Racine’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) offers one-on-one professional financial counseling as a free public service. Services are available to all residents regardless of income. The Racine FEC helps you take control of your debt, deal with debt collectors, improve your credit, create a budget, save, connect to safe and affordable financial products, and much more.

Creative Bug: Hey, crafters this is the database for you! Explores hundreds of videos of easy to do crafts at home. Available through the library website, access with your library card.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays| FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

Simply Craft with Ms. Keiko: 10 a.m | March 26 | FB & YouTube. Celebrate the arrival of Spring with a take-and-make craft program. Registration required, pick up your craft kits prior, and tune in to craft with Ms. Keiko via FB or YouTube. Register at www.racinelibrary.info

All Ages Programs

Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): October 1-March 31

Discover diverse books for children, teens, and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Women’s History Reading Challenge(Online via Beanstack): March 1-March 31, Grades 6 through Adult. Women’s contributions have shaped the world as we know it. Participate in this challenge to learn more! Register at www.racinelibrary.info

Virtual Escape Room: March 14-20. There’s a leprechaun loose in the elementary school, and you’ll need to act fast! Visit racinelibrary.info to complete the challenge.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays, 1 p.m., Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Holocaust Survivor Stories, Arleen Peltz: 6 p.m. | Tuesday, March 23 | Via Zoom | Registration Required. Arleen Peltz shares the story of her late husband Walter Peltz. WalterPeltz spent five years in five different death camps. He was able to escape with his story during a death march to the Austrian Alps.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.