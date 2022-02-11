The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Make sure to check out the Library News – including Winterfest information– towards the bottom of the post.

All Ages

Who Gets to Vote: Book Giveaway of “The Soul of America”

Copies of the bestselling novel “The Soul of America” will be available for pick-up starting Tuesday, Feb. 15. The books will be available first come, first served.

Maker Monday Take-and-Make

Monday, Feb. 14 | Open Hours | Adult Services Reference Desk – 2nd Floor

The Racine Public Library tech team has put together take-and-make gifts. Kits are first come, first served.

No Registration is required.

Spice It Up! Take-and-Make

Wednesday, Feb. 16 | Open Hours | Adult Services Reference Desk – 2nd Floor

Need a little extra spice in your life? Stop by the second-floor reference desk for the spice of the month, which comes with a description and history of the spice and a couple of recipe ideas. Spices will be offered first come, first served.

No Registration is required.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

The Long Talk Book Club

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

We’re here for the commitment – this book club is all about reading epic fantasies in good company. Our first read will be The Eye of the World from the Wheel of Time series. We’ll take two months to read each volume of the series in between club meetings.

Registration is required.

English Reading Practice

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 6:30 p.m. | Zoom

Practice English by reading and discussing poems and short stories out loud. All levels of English language learners are welcome.

Registration is required. To join, email jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Try your hands at robotics! We’ve got robots like Dash, Dot, Ozobot and more.

Registration is required.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 22 | noon-6 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank you for donating, the Red Cross will send participants a $10 Amazon gift card.

This is by appointment only. As of 2/11/22, there are six appointments left. Make the call today and fill a slot.

Kids

Scratch 101

Saturday, Feb. 12 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Coding is fun and easy – we’re bringing STEM to middle schoolers. Explore the world of coding by creating your own video game in the program Scratch.

No registration is required.

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, Feb. 15 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

No registration is required.

Teens

Y.A.L.L. Presents: Book End Rehab

Monday, Feb. 14 | 4:30 p.m. | Ages 13-18 | Zoom (with in-person item pickup)

Give new life to the library’s most well-loved book-ends. With just a bit of paint and elbow grease, you can help our library look a little more vibrant! After you register, stop by the library to pick up your book-end painting kit, then join us for our Zoom session on Feb. 14. While you’re with us, find out how your ideas can shape future teen programs and events like these. Open to 13- to 18-year-olds.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 5 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your play style, this server can focus on mini-games, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Try your hands at robotics! We’ve got robots like Dash, Dot, Ozobot and more.

Registration is required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 6 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6-12

Come and participate in a D&D campaign of your own creation. With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in 6th through 12th grade can use their acquired knowledge of Dungeons and Dragons Skills to run their own sessions. All materials will be provided.

Registration is required.

Adults

iPad 101

Tuesday, Feb. 15 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join us to learn the basics of using your iPad. Please bring your own device and any passwords related to it. In this class, we’ll cover how to download an app, install updates and navigate the device.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Windows 11

Wednesday, Feb. 16 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Learn how to use the Windows operating system. No materials required — just stop in, and we’ll use the library’s computers to show you the ropes.

Registration is required, and attendance will be limited.

Library News

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual through February, with the exception of tech support programs (will be in person and limited to five participants per session). The library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for. The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time. The library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own. The library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Winterfest is moving outdoors! Racine Public Library’s Winterfest* will now take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. A large heated tent will be put up in the circle of Library Drive for the event. At 11 a.m., Professor Claus Anderson — a specialist on Scandinavian culture from the University of Wisconsin — will give a presentation on the Danish quality of “hygge.” Masks will be required inside the tent. Join the library for: short stories around the fire take-and-make crafts Captain Mike’s food truck Ay Chihuahua coffee games chili samples winter book sale



*Winterfest coincides with Downtown Racine Corporation’s 2nd Annual Chili Ice Walk. The Chili Ice Walk begins at noon, so make a day of exploring Downtown Racine, starting at 10 a.m. with our wonderful library!

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

