Library News

Winterfest

Saturday, Feb. 26 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Library Drive

The Racine Public Library is kicking off its 125th anniversary year with its very first Winterfest* on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event takes place in the circle of Library Drive in front of the library, under the cozy shelter of a heated, open-air tent.

Masks will be required inside the tent.

Join the library for: Short stories told by librarians around the fire for adults and children Take-and-make crafts Food Captain Mike’s food truck Ay Chihuahua coffee Sweet potato and poblano chili samples Hot chocolate Popcorn S’mores Winter book sale hosted by the Friends of the Racine Public Library Local crafters will sell bookmarks, knit hats and gloves

An ice sculpture from the Downtown Racine Chili Ice Walk will also be available for viewing in front of the library.

At 11 a.m., Professor Claus Anderson from the University of Wisconsin will give a Badger Talk on the Danish quality of “hygge,” a traditional sense of coziness, conviviality, wellness and contentment. Professor Anderson has been teaching Scandinavian studies for more than 15 years, immersing himself in its culture, history and literature.

*Winterfest coincides with Downtown Racine Corporation’s 2nd Annual Chili Ice Walk. The Chili Ice Walk begins at noon, so make a day of exploring Downtown Racine, starting at 10 a.m. with our wonderful library!

Other News

Sensory Room

The Racine Public Library’s sensory room is now open for use. The room can be booked for both children and adults. To make an appointment, please call the library at 262-636-9217, or stop by the first-floor youth services desk.

Who Gets to Vote: Book Giveaway of “The Soul of America”

Stop by for your copy of the bestselling book, “The Soul of America.” The books will be available first come, first served at the Racine Public Library reference desk on the second floor.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 22 | noon – 6 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank you for donating, the Red Cross will send participants a $10 Amazon gift card.

Registration is required.

COVID-19 Library Information

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual through February, with the exception of tech support programs (will be in person and limited to five participants per session). The library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for. The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time. The library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own. The library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.



Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

All Ages

Maker Monday Take-and-Make

Monday, Feb. 21 | Open Hours | Adult Services Reference Desk – 2nd Floor

Stop by for a take-and-make gift from the Racine Public Library’s digital services and innovation team. Kits are first come, first served.

No registration is required.

Spice It Up! Thyme: Take-and-Make

While Supplies Last | Open Hours | Adult Services Reference Desk – 2nd Floor

Need a little extra spice in your life? Stop by the second-floor reference desk for the spice of the month, which comes with a description and history of the spice and a couple of recipe ideas. Spices will be offered first come, first served.

No registration is required.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, Feb. 24 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Discussing Meacham’s “The Soul of America”

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 6:30 p.m. | Zoom

Join us virtually to discuss the book “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham. In it, the author helps us understand the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in our history when hope overcame division and fear.

Registration is required.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, Feb. 15 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

No registration is required.

3D Printing 101

Saturday, Feb. 26 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Learn how to use a 3D printer to create something of your own!

Registration is required.

Teens

Minecraft Club

Thursday, Feb. 24 | 5 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, Feb. 17 | 6 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6-12

Come and participate in a D&D campaign of your own creation. With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in 6th through 12th grade can use their acquired knowledge of Dungeons and Dragons Skills to run their own sessions. All materials will be provided.

Registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Anti-Valentine’s Day

Craft pick-up: Monday, Feb. 21 – Friday, Feb. 25 | YouTube tutorial posts: Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. | Zoom crafting session: Friday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. | Ages 13-18

Was your Valentine’s Day a bit of a let-down? Are you a veteran Valentine’s Day hater? Or maybe you’re just all valentine’d out and need a palate cleanser. Let’s bond over some anti-Cupid crafting and make a flower that screams anything but “romance.”

Registration is required.

Adults

Google Workspace

Tuesday, Feb. 15 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need any help learning your way around Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides or Google Calendar? Stop by for hands-on support.

Registration is required, and attendance will be limited.

Internet Search Tools

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Do you ever struggle to find the results you’re looking for in internet searches? There’s some tricks to phrasing your searches to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. We can help you learn the best search techniques possible!

Registration is required, and attendance will be limited.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

