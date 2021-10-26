The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently operating at full capacity. Masks are required by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about COVID-19 safety and guidelines, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

All-Ages Programs:

Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit

October 1 – December 4 | Open Hours

Explore the history of founding father-turned-musical-sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

Boo at the Zoo

Saturday, October 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Racine Zoo, 2131 North Main St, Racine, WI 53402

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo! Free with purchase of Zoo admission.

Read Grateful Reading Challenge

November 1 – November 30 | Virtual | Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

This November, practice an attitude of gratitude! Learn what gratitude is all about, practice expressing gratitude to yourself and others, and check out awesome book recommendations for all ages. Log your reading hours and complete activities to earn badges all month long.

Kids’ Programs:

Tales for Tots

Tuesdays | 10:00 a.m. | September 7 – December 14 | Facebook Live | All Ages Welcome

Join us online as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

Sitdown Storytime

Tuesdays | 10:30 a.m. | September 7 – December 14 | Atrium | All Ages Welcome | Registration Required

Sit down with us in the library atrium as we read our favorite children’s books out loud. Stop by the Youth Services Desk to register. Seats are limited to 10.

Family Storytime Virtual

Wednesdays | 10:00 a.m. | September 8 – December 15 | YouTube and Facebook

Join us from your computer as we read you books the whole family can enjoy.

Musical Storytime

Thursdays | 10:00 a.m. | September 9 – December 16 | Hybrid – Library Atrium/YouTube Live | All Ages Welcome | Registration Required

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books. Registration is required to attend in person. Stop by the Youth Services desk to register. In-person seats are limited to 10.

Crafts for Kids

Saturdays | 10:00 a.m. | September 4 – December 18 | YouTube and Facebook

A youth services librarian shows you how to make something new out of things you have at home.

Teen Programs:

Open Gaming Lab

Saturdays | 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | September 25 – December 18 | Innovation Lab | Grades 6-12

It’s game night at the library! Teens are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, November 4 | 6:00 p.m. | Zoom | Registration Required

Virtual adventuring and dungeon-delving for 6th- to 12th-graders.

Adult Programs:

Anti-Racism Book Group

Mondays | 1:00 p.m. | Zoom | Registration Required

Every week, the Anti-Racism Book Group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and Black culture. To join the group or get more information, email Melissa Donaldson at melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

Lost Lady: The Lady Elgin Tragedy

Thursday, October 28 | 6:00 p.m. | Adult Services – East Windows

The Lady Elgin was a sidewheel steamship carrying 300 passengers. It was returning from Milwaukee to Chicago when it was struck by a schooner, and sunk in Lake Michigan on September 8, 1860. Author Paul Timm will share his research and book inspired by the American disaster.

More about the Racine Public Library

Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community

by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting

the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic

engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors

in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.