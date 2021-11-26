The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently operating at full capacity. Masks are required by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Click the link for more information about COVID-19 safety and guidelines, or visit the library website and check out the FAQ.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Highlighted Programs:

Lost Pets: How to Prevent It and What to Do if Your Pet Goes Missing

Nov. 30 | 6 p.m. | Adult Services (2nd Floor) – Lake-Side Windows

Members of Billy’s Posse will go over what preventative steps to take in case your pet ever goes missing. They will then detail what to do and what avenues to pursue if your pet gets lost.

Hour of Code

Dec. 6 – 8 | 4 p.m. | Innovation Lab (2nd Floor) – Southwest Corner

Celebrate Computer Science Education Week. Kids can try out some coding by using activities from the Hour of Code website.

Noodles & Company Techmobile Fundraiser

Dec. 7 | 4 – 8 p.m. | Noodles & Company, Mt. Pleasant Location, 5720 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, WI 53406

The Mt. Pleasant Noodles & Company is hosting a fundraising night for the Racine Public Library Techmobile. The library is raising funds to help fill the mobile library with books and tech. Noodles & Company will donate 25% of sales to the library for this cause. When ordering please mention the RPL fundraiser, or if ordering online, please enter coupon code GIVING25.

The Writer’s Guild

Dec. 7 | 4:30 p.m. | Lee Room (1st Floor)

Hey Teens! Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? Come and share what you’re working on (or not), commiserate with other writers, and work together on creative writing activities.

All-Ages Programs:

Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit

Oct. 1 – Dec. 4 | Open hours | Adult Services (2nd Floor) – Lake-Side Windows

Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

NAMI: In Our Own Voice

Dec. 2 | 6 p.m. | Atrium (1st Floor)

NAMI in “Our Own Voice” is an interactive presentation that provides insight into what it’s like to live with mental illness.

Kids’ Programs:

Tales for Tots

Tuesdays | Sept. 7 – Dec. 14 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services Department (1st Floor, Lake Side) and Facebook Live

Join us online as we read our favorite children’s books out loud. No registration is required. All ages welcome.

Family Story Time Virtual

Wednesdays | Sept. 8 – Dec. 15 | 10 a.m. | YouTube and Facebook

Join us from your computer as we read you books the whole family can enjoy.

Musical Story Time

Thursdays | Sept. 9 – Dec. 16 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services Department (1st Floor, Lake Side) and YouTube Live

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Crafts for Kids

Saturdays | Sept. 4 – Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. | YouTube and Facebook

A youth services librarian shows you how to make something new out of things you have at home.

Teen Programs:

Open Gaming Lab

Saturdays | Sept. 25 – Dec. 18 | 12 – 3 p.m. | Innovation Lab (2nd Floor) – Southwest Corner

It’s game night at the library! Teens from grades 6 – 12 are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

More about the Racine Public Library

Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.