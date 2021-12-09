The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently operating at full capacity. Masks are required by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Click the link for more information about COVID-19 safety and guidelines, or visit the library website and check out the FAQ.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library News

The Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 25. The library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.

Bookmobile News

The Bookmobile will be in attendance at the following event: Racine Unified School District Family Empowerment Series

Saturday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Park High School, West Parking Lot, 1901 12th Street, Racine, WI The Bookmobile will not be at its scheduled stops at Wright & Perry and Franksville on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Bookmobile will be out of service on winter break from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. It will return to regular service on Monday, Jan. 3.

Highlighted Programs

Take-Away for Teens: Holiday Lights

Kit pickup open Dec. 13 – 17 | Video tutorial launches Friday, Dec. 17 | YouTube and Facebook

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like the sparkling glow of twinkling lights from a hand-made holiday-themed craft. Sign up for a kit, then watch for the video on Friday to show you how to assemble your very own portable, permanent sparkle. Registration is required; click here to register for Holiday Lights.

Y.A.L.L: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

Monday, Dec. 13 | 4:30 p.m. | Lee Room (1st Floor, Located off the Atrium)

For all teens, ages 13 – 18: Let’s sit back, enjoy some hot popcorn, and watch a movie widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made: “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” What better way to get into the holiday spirit than riffing on a Christmas cult classic? The more, the merrier! While you’re here, you can also find out how your ideas can help shape future library programs and events like these for teens at RPL. If you’ve got ideas, we want to hear from you!

All-Ages Programs:

Create your Own 3D Ornament

Tuesday, Dec. 16 | 6 p.m. | Innovation Lab (2nd Floor) – Southwest Corner

The Innovation Lab and the Gateway Fab Lab are teaming up to bring you a 3D Ornament printing program. Come design and print your own ornament! Registration is required; click here to register for Create your Own 3D Ornament.

Kids’ Programs

Tales for Tots

Tuesdays | Sept. 7 – Dec. 14 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services Department (1st Floor, Lake Side) and Facebook Live

Join us online as we read our favorite children’s books out loud. No registration is required. All ages welcome.

Family Storytime Virtual

Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Dec. 15 | 10 a.m. | YouTube and Facebook

Join us from your computer as we read you books the whole family can enjoy.

Musical Storytime

Thursdays | Sept. 9 – Dec. 16 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services Department (1st Floor, Lake Side) and YouTube Live

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

First Chapter Friday

Fridays | Sept. 3 – Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | YouTube and Facebook

A friendly staff member of Racine Public Library reads the first chapter from one of their favorite books. Book selections are from children’s to young adult books.

Crafts for Kids

Saturdays | Sept. 4 – Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. | YouTube and Facebook

A youth services librarian shows you how to make something new out of things you have at home.

Teen Programs

Open Gaming Lab

Saturdays | Sept. 25 – Dec. 18 | Noon – 3 p.m. | Innovation Lab (2nd Floor, Southwest Corner)

It’s game night at the library! Teens from grades six through 12 are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

