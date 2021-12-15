The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently operating at full capacity. Masks are required by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Click the link for more information about COVID-19 safety and guidelines, or visit the library website and check out the FAQ.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library News

The Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 25. The library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.

The Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 30 through Saturday, Jan. 1. The library will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.

Bookmobile News

The Bookmobile will be in attendance at the following event: Racine Unified School District Family Empowerment Series

Saturday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Park High School, West Parking Lot, 1901 12th Street, Racine, WI The Bookmobile will not be at its scheduled stops at Wright & Perry and Franksville on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Bookmobile will be out of service on winter break from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. It will return to regular service on Monday, Jan. 3.

Library Services

Looking for a quiet place to study, work or meet with a group? Reserve one of the Racine Public Library’s study rooms. Call the library at 262-636-9217 to reserve a room. Walk-ins are welcome as long as rooms are available; rooms are first come first served and are available for up to two hours.

Need to place a book on hold? Troubles finding certain materials? Have a question about research or anything else? Call the library at 262-636-9217 and press “2” to speak to a staff member. We’re available for phone support Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. We can also chat online on our website. (Chat icon is in the lower right corner of the screen.)

Racine Public Library’s Beyond Books Collection continues to grow. Check out a WiFi hotspot, a laptop, board games, video game consoles, a record player and so much more!

Kids’ Programs

First Chapter Friday

Fridays | Sept. 3 – Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | YouTube and Facebook

A friendly staff member of Racine Public Library reads the first chapter from one of their favorite books. Book selections are from children’s to young adult books.

Crafts for Kids

Saturdays | Sept. 4 – Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. | YouTube and Facebook

A youth services librarian shows you how to make something new out of things you have at home.

Teen Programs

Open Gaming Lab

Saturdays | Sept. 25 – Dec. 18 | Noon – 3 p.m. | Innovation Lab (2nd Floor, Southwest Corner)

It’s game night at the library! Teens from grades six through 12 are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

Take-Away for Teens: Holiday Lights

Kit pickup open Dec. 13 – 17 | Video tutorial launches Friday, Dec. 17 | YouTube and Facebook

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like the sparkling glow of twinkling lights from a hand-made holiday-themed craft. Sign up for a kit, then watch for the video on Friday to show you how to assemble your very own portable, permanent sparkle. Registration is required; click here to register for Holiday Lights.

More about the Racine Public Library

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.