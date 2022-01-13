The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual until further notice.

Racine Public Library and the Bookmobile will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The library’s Feb. 26 Winterfest will move to a fully virtual format. While the library does not anticipate changing the format of events after February, further updates will be issued depending on the course of the pandemic.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library Services & Event Registration

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, Jan. 18 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Jan. 13 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

Teens

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, Jan. 20 | 6-9 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6-12

In this Dungeons and Dragons campaign, Dungeon Master Michael will guide participants through a scenario to solve with skills, puzzles and lively storytelling. No experience is necessary, and all supplies will be provided.

Adults

Libby 101

Wednesday, Jan. 19 | 11 a.m. | Google Meet

Not sure how to use our digital library on Libby? Have questions about the switch from Overdrive to Libby? We’ll show you how to check out ebooks and audiobooks wherever you are, using the Libby app. Registration is required.

All Ages

Create Your Own 3D Printed Lightsaber

Thursday, Jan. 20 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

Create your own 3D-printed lightsaber using Tinkercad! Gateway Technical College’s Fab Lab and the Racine Public Library will walk you through everything you need to know. Registrants will receive the Zoom login information on the day of the program. Registration is required.

COVID-19 Walk-In Vaccination Clinic

Saturday, Jan. 15 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor

Stop by the library to get your COVID-19 vaccination! Vaccinations will also be offered at the library on Feb. 5.

English Reading Practice

Thursday, Jan. 20 | 6:30 p.m. | Zoom

Practice English by reading and discussing poems and short stories out loud. All levels of English language learners are welcome. Register by emailing: jessie.Carpiaux@RacineLibrary.info.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

