The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Library News

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual until further notice.

Winterfest is moving outdoors! Racine Public Library’s Winterfest will now take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. A large heated tent will be put up in the circle of Library Drive for the event. The library will host short stories around the fire, crafts, food trucks, games, chili samples, craft vendors and a winter book sale.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library Services & Event Registration

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Thursday, Jan. 25 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Jan. 27 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

Teens

Craft and Chat

Craft kit pick-up Jan. 24 – 28 | Thursday, Jan. 2 | 4:30 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6 – 12

Hang out and craft with us! We’ll supply the craft supplies, tutorials and snacks, along with maybe a few other surprises. Can’t make it the day of? Stop by the following day for take-home kits you can make on your own. January’s theme will be “Remix.”

Registration is required.

Young Writer’s Guild

Tuesday, Feb. 1 | 4:30 p.m. | Zoom | Ages 8 – 18

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the lineart for your latest graphic novel? This program is for those who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer’s block.

Registration is required.

Adults

Android 101

Tuesday, Jan. 25 | 5 p.m. | Zoom

Bring your Android phone, and we’ll share with you how to use it and our best Android tips and tricks.

Registration is required.

Internet Safety

Wednesday, Jan. 26 | 11 a.m. | Zoom

Do you know how to browse the internet safely? We’ll give you our best recommendations for protecting your information when you spend time online.

Registration is required.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Become a paid subscriber today to stay up-to-date with local news while supporting local business.