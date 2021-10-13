The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

All-Ages Programs:

Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit: Open Hours | October 1–December 4

Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

“We Will Always Be Here” Author Talk featuring Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson: 4:30 p.m. | Monday, October 18 | Zoom | Registration Required

“We Will Always Be Here” shines a light on Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community and its history.

“Just Mercy” Panel Discussion: 6:00 p.m. | Monday, October 18 | Zoom | Registration Required

Panelists Carl Fields, Karl McNeil and Heather Bennett discuss their experience with the criminal justice system.

Potawatomi Traditions: 1:00 p.m. | Saturday, October 23 | Adult Services – East Windows

Skip Twardosz has functioned as Storyteller, Elder and Fire Keeper for many Native gatherings throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. Brought to us by the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Badger Chapter.

Kids’ Programs

Tales for Tots: 10:00 a.m. | Tuesdays | September 7–December 14 | Facebook Live | All Ages Welcome

Join us online as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

Sitdown Storytime: 10:30 a.m. | Tuesdays | September 7–December 14 | Atrium | All Ages Welcome | Registration Required

Sit down with us in the library atrium as we read our favorite children’s books out loud. Stop by the Youth Services Desk to register. Seats are limited to 10.

Family Storytime Virtual: 10:00 a.m. | Wednesdays | September 8–December 15 | YouTube and Facebook

Join us from your computer as we read you books the whole family can enjoy.

Musical Storytime: 10:00 a.m. | Thursdays | September 9–December 16 | Hybrid – Library Atrium, YouTube Live | All Ages Welcome | Registration Required

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books. Registration is required to attend in person. Stop by the Youth Services desk to register. In-person seats are limited to 10.

Crafts for Kids: 10:00 a.m. | Saturdays | September 4–December 18 | YouTube and Facebook

A youth services librarian shows you how to make something new out of things you have at home.

Downtown Racine Corporation Candy Crawl: 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. | Saturday, October 23

Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and trick or treat at over 25 businesses. The Racine Public Library is a candy stop!

Teen Programs

Open Gaming Lab: 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. | Wednesdays | September 15–December 15 | 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. | Saturdays | September 25–December 18 | Innovation Lab | Grades 6-12

It’s game night at the library! Teens are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: 1:00 p.m. | Mondays | Zoom | Registration Required

Every week, the Anti-Racism Book Group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and Black culture. To join the group or get more information, email Melissa Donaldson at melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

Edward Dzialo presents “Lizzie Borden: The Original CSI”: 6:00 p.m. | Tuesday, October 19 | Adult Services – East Windows

A 90-minute program in which Edward Dzialo shares the details of the murders and lesser-known facts about Lizzie Borden and the Borden family.

Lost Lady: The Lady Elgin Tragedy: 6:00 p.m. | Thursday, October 28 | Adult Services – East Windows

The Lady Elgin was a sidewheel steamship carrying 300 passengers. It was returning from Milwaukee to Chicago when it was struck by a schooner, and sunk in Lake Michigan on September 8, 1860. Author Paul Timm will share his research and book inspired by the American disaster.

Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at www.racinelibrary.info or by visiting the Racine Public Library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.

As of September 1st, 2021, the City of Racine is requiring masks to be worn in all City buildings regardless of their vaccination status and per City Ordinance 0013-21. Per Library Board requirements and policy as voted on during the May 20th meeting, masks are mandatory within the Youth Services Department. Masks will also be required of all outside organizations using the library’s meeting rooms and attending a library program.