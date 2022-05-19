The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Week of May 23 – 29

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The library’s second-floor renovation has begun! The next time you enter the library, you’ll notice shelves and items moving to different parts of the library as we prepare to embark on full construction. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help.

Construction is currently in the set-up phase, but work will be in full swing by May 20. In this first phase, we’ll build our brand-new staircase, start on the new Lake Avenue entrance and remodel the southeast corner of the second floor where our Business Center and flex study spaces will emerge. During this first phase, the first-floor bathrooms in our lobby will be inaccessible, so please plan to use the second-floor bathrooms instead. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading is Right Around the Corner

The 2022 Summer Reading program starts June 1st! This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Visit the Racine Public Library website, sign up for the newsletter or follow the library’s social media for upcoming programs, events and program details. Log your reading to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Lunch Break at the Library Returns Wednesday, May 25

The Racine Public Library is excited to welcome back Lunch Break at the Library. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive. Our first food truck will be The Dish’s new truck, “Blue Badger Grill.” Follow the library on social media to see the schedule of upcoming trucks as it comes out.

Closings

The Racine Public Library will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Racine Public Library will have a delayed opening on Friday, June 17. The library will open at 12 pm on June 17.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

No registration is required.

Kids

Storytimes will resume in June.

Tweens and Teens

Minecraft Club

Thursday, May 26 | 5 p.m. | Martin Room – 1st Floor, in Youth Services | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, June 1 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

David H.B. Drake “Blowin’ in the Wind” Concert

Thursday, May 26 | 6 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium

David HB Drake’s “Blowing in the Wind” program is a sing-along concert of those favorite classic folk songs of the 50s and 60s that we all remember from Peter, Paul, and Mary, the Kingston Trio, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, John Denver and more. David has performed with folks like Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton since the 1960s and leads those good old songs we grew up on in the days of “Make Love not War” that resonate in today’s world. The program is done with PowerPoint slides to encourage the audience to sing along!

No registration is required.

Summer Scares

Various dates and locations throughout the library

Looking for a book to keep you on your toes? How about three? Join our Summer Scares event to read three spooky titles throughout the summer and discuss with fellow horror fans. We have reading lists for middle grades, young adults and adults. Also watch out for other Summer Scares activities about all things scary and spooky.

Registration is required. Register by Friday, June 3

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

