Library News

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual until further notice.

Winterfest is moving outdoors! Racine Public Library’s Winterfest* will now take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. A large heated tent will be put up in the circle of Library Drive for the event. At 11 a.m., Professor Claus Anderson — a specialist on Scandinavian culture from the University of Wisconsin — will give a presentation on the Danish quality of “hygge.” Masks will be required inside the tent. Join the library for: short stories around the fire take-and-make crafts Captain Mike’s food truck Ay Chihuahua coffee games chili samples winter book sale



*Winterfest coincides with Downtown Racine Corporation’s 2nd Annual Chili Ice Walk. The Chili Ice Walk begins at noon, so make a day of exploring Downtown Racine, starting at 10 a.m. with our wonderful library!

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library Services & Event Registration

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

All Ages

Create Your Own Laser-Engraved Valentine’s Day Card

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

Create a Valentine’s Day card, and the Racine Public Library and Gateway Technical College will laser engrave it for you. Participants will receive the Zoom information in an email on the day of the program.

Registration is required.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, Feb. 5 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Martin Room | No Appointments Necessary

Get your COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread. No ID or appointment is required. First doses, second doses and boosters are available.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, Feb. 1 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

Teens

Young Writer’s Guild

Tuesday, Feb. 1 | 4:30 p.m. | Zoom | For Ages 8-18

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the lineart for your latest graphic novel? This program is for eight to eighteen-year-olds who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer’s block.

Registration is required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

In this Dungeons and Dragons campaign, Dungeon Master Michael will guide participants through a scenario to solve with skills, puzzles and lively storytelling.

Registration is required.

Adults

Cutting the Cord

Tuesday, Feb. 1 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

What is “cutting the cord,” and how do you do it? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about cutting your traditional cable services for other services, like streaming.

Registration is required, and attendance will be limited.

iPad 101

Wednesday, Feb. 2 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join us to learn the basics of using your iPad. Please bring your own device and any passwords related to it. In this class, we’ll cover how to download an app, install updates and navigate the device.

Registration is required, and attendance will be limited.

Tech Help Drop-in

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Stop in during our Tech Help Drop-In with all your technology questions. Want to know how to recover a password, find a webpage you’re searching for or get started with a new application, or something else? We’re here to help. No appointment is required.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

