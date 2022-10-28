The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of October 29 – November 4

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Request the Techmobile

Racine Public Library’s new techmobile is officially open here! The library is excited to further accommodate the needs of the community by attending more events and outreaches. If you would like the techmobile to attend your event, please send us the details at RacineLibrary.info/request.

Closings

Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. It will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25.

All Ages

Connecting Art to Public Spaces

October | Open Hours | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Mahogany Gallery invites you to its art display in the youth department of the Racine Public Library this fall. The exhibition features visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

No registration is required.

Health Screenings and Education with Carthage College

Fridays, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4 | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor

Carthage College nursing students are providing free health screenings and education at the library. Stop in to test your vision, blood pressure, blood sugar, ankle-brachial index, body mass index and more.

No registration is required.

Techmobile at Boo at the Zoo

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Racine Zoo

Stop by to explore the new Techmobile, grab some candy and goodies, and sign up for library cards.

No registration is required.

Reading Challenge: Native American Heritage Month 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 30 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

November is National Native American Heritage Month. Celebrate the rich cultural traditions, histories, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in North America by reading books written by Indigenous authors and completing activities inspired by this celebration. Log your reading and activities in Beanstack throughout the month to earn badges.

Registration is required.

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month

Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 30

NaNoWriMo is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel (or another writing-based project) in just one month. For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! To track your progress with the Racine Public Library’s other writers, ask for Carrie at the youth services desk. You can also sign up at NaNoWriMo.org to participate with writers across the world.

Registration is required.

NaNoWriMo Kickoff Write-In

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | 5:30-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Start NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) off right by joining your fellow creatives for a write-in. We’ll have time to meet each other and talk about our projects before diving into quiet time together to work on our projects.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Nov. 2 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Every Monday through Thursday until Oct. 20 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Lap-Sit Storytime

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some simple rhymes and fingerplays.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Gail Navratil

Wednesday, Nov. 2 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Wednesday, Nov. 2 | 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

A cozy evening of song, dance and movement with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 3 | 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Computer How-Tos: Windows 11

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Learn the basics of Windows 11, Windows’ newest operating system. No computers required — we’ll be working off of the library’s devices for today’s session.

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Nov. 3 | 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Seniors 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. The grand prize is a $10 Walmart gift card.

No registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 31 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour

Friday, Oct. 28 | 5:30-8 p.m. | The Outdoor Plaza (Up the steps from the main entrance) | 16+

Our local ghost hunters from SEWPIT (South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team) will take you on a downtown walking tour to see if we can spy some ghosts, starting at the plaza up the steps from the library. Participants will be limited to 30 per tour.

Registration is required.

Know Your Benefits: Medicare 2023

Monday, Oct. 31 | 10:30 a.m.-Noon | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you know what’s coming up for Medicare plans in 2023? Laura Mandujano from Humana explains your benefits and what you need to know to enroll.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

