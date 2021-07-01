The following is a list of the upcoming programs and services at the Racine Public Library:

Printing fees resume July 1st. Color print $.50; B&W print $.10, copy $.10. Scanning and faxing will remain free of charge.

The Bookmobile is open for browsing! One family/party at a time may enter the bookmobile for browsing; please limit your time to 15 minutes. Masks are required. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

Kids:

Random Acts of Science:10 a.m. | Mondays | FB/YouTube: Have some fun trying out exciting science experiments! Pick up the supplies and then watch the week’s video for some easy, at-home science! Open to kids through age 12.

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays | Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live; as they share stories and songs.

StoryWalk “My Many Colored Days:” 11 a.m. | Tuesday, July 13 | Grassy Lawn. Enjoy a walk with your child reading “My Many Colored Days.” Through the story, you will be introduced to emotion with rhyme and picture.

Japanese Calligraphy: 1 p.m. | Wednesday, July 14 | In-person/Atrium | Register. MASKS REQUIRED. This class is open to students entering 2nd through 6th grade in the fall.

Bookmobile Storytime: 5 p.m. | Thursday | Shorecrest Stop. Miss Ali is sharing her favorite stories at the Shorecrest Bookmobile stop!

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some fantastic books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Programs

Summer Reading Challenge: June 1 – August 31. Earn badges and prizes by completing the challenge. Reading challenges are available for all ages. Register at https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or through www.racinelibrary.info

Summer Scares: Racine Public Library is hosting a new program this summer with book groups for all ages, the theme is “Horror.” Books have been selected for each age group; Middle School, Teens, and Adults. Read the book and join us for book discussions. Titles and more information available on the RPL website.

Virtual Self-Paced Coding Class through Google Applied Digital Skills: To join the class: 1. Go to g.co/AppliedDigitalSkills Click “Sign in” in the top right, Sign in with your Google account, or create a new one. Click “I am a student.” Click “Join a class,” and enter class code f37gjy.

Maker Mondays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Monday, July 12 | NW corner of the library. Join us for the return of our Maker Mondays. Come and check out the 3D printers, coding robots and more. Open to all ages!

Lunch Break at the Library: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Wednesday, July 14 | Frankie’s Food Truck, East View Coffee Co, & Reid’s Roasted Corn will be parked in the circle of Library Drive. Pick up lunch and your next read!

Teens :

Scratch Class: 2 p.m. | Tuesday, July 13 | Google Meet | Registration Required. Let us introduce you to the world of coding through Scratch classes. In this program, you will learn how to code, design, and create your very own computer game.

Minecraft Club: 2 p.m. | Wednesday, July 14 | Google Meet | Registration Required. Join us for an afternoon of Minecraft fun!! Open to kids in grades 6 – 12th. Must have Java Minecraft to participate.

Camp NaNoWriMo: July 1-July 30. Challenger yourself to write this summer, poetry, short stories, blogs, whatever as long as you are writing! Create an account at Nanowrimo.org, then go to https://nanowrimo.org/participants/mscarrielibrary

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.