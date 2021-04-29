The following is a list of the upcoming programs and services at the Racine Public Library:

The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people; masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/ . We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Curbside pick-up is still available while RPL is in phase one of reopening. You may call the number upon arrival at the library; your materials will be taken out to you. Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Drive. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Self-Service holds are also available. When you receive notification, that your holds are available for pick up, your hold will be in the front lobby. Holds are organized by the first four letters of your last name and last four numbers of your library card number.’ When you find your hold, you may check out at the circulation desk or the self-service.

Call Center: Call or text 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be mailed to you.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live; they share stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Outside Storytime: 6:15 p.m. | Wednesday, May 19 | East Hill at the library. Join us for a socially distanced outside storytime.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some fantastic books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages:

Burritos and Books: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Wednesdays | Library Drive. The 911 Tacos food truck will park in the circle of Library Drive on Wednesdays through May. Stop by to browse, pick up your books, and enjoy a burrito for lunch.

Outdoor Movie Night: 8 p.m. | Thursday, May 20 | Hill off East Side of Library. Visit the RPL website or call the library for the movie title. RPL hopes to have the movie located on the hill to allow people to sit on blankets outdoors, weather permitting. Registration is required.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information, please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

