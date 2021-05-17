The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Bookmobile is open for browsing! One family/party at a time may enter the bookmobile for browsing ; , please limit your time to 15 minutes. Masks are required. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays | Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live as they share stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Outside Storytime: 5 p.m. | Wednesday, May 12 | East Hill at the library. Join us for a socially distanced outside storytime.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some fantastic books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Programs

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – August 31. Visit the library website for upcoming Summer programs, events, and reading challenges!

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.