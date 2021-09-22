… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
The Racine Public Library resumed Pre-COVID hours on September 7. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Masks are required to be worn within the Racine Public Library Main and the Bookmobile per the Racine City ordinance. The RPL Bookmobile is on its Fall/Winter Schedule as of September 1st.
Call Center:
Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing
by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info
Staff available:
Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Need a library card?
You can now sign up for a digital library card at
www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A
temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.
Programs at RPL
The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:
Storytimes:
Tales for Tots
10:00 AM | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th
Facebook Live | All Ages
Sitdown Storytime
10:30AM | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th
Atrium | All Ages | In-person Registration Required
Family Storytime Virtual
10:00AM | Wednesdays September 8th-December 15th
YouTube/FB
Musical Storytime – Virtual and In-Person
10:00AM | Thursdays | September 9th-December 16th
Atrium and YouTube/FB
Crafts for Kids
10:00AM | Saturdays | September 4th-December 18th
One of our Youth Services librarians will show you how to make something new out of
things you have at home!
First Chapter Friday
1:00 PM | Fridays | September 3rd-December 24th
The YSD librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.
Teens
Scratch 101
4:00 PM | Tuesdays, September 14th – September 28th | Register
Are you interested in coding? Come and learn the basics using Scratch. Open to kids in 4th –
8th Grade.
Open Gaming Lab
4:00PM-6:00 PM | Wednesdays, September 15th-December 15th
12:00PM-3:00 PM | Saturdays, September 25th-December 18th
Grades 6-12 | Innovation Lab Open Lab at the Library! Teens come to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games, and more!
All Ages
Picturing Women Inventors
Through September 30th RPL is presenting the Smithsonian poster exhibition highlighting the History of Women Inventors in the United States.
Back to School Reading Challenge
September 1st-September 30th
Visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate.
Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Celebration
6:00 PM | Thursday, September 30th | Circle of Library Drive
Chinelo Dancers- A tradition of masked and costumed performances that originates from the
historic blending of indigenous and catholic cultures. Authentic Latinx Cuisine
Adults
The Purpose Driven Landscape: presented by Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network
6:00PM | Tuesday, September 28th | ASD-East Windows | Register
Learn about Native Landscaping and its importance and necessity to water quality and healthy
ecosystems.
Read a Latte!
6:00PM | Wednesday, September 29th | ASD-East Windows
Celebrate National Coffee Day with Jenny from East View Coffee co.
Jenny will go over the process of roasting, the different countries that produce coffee, and the
importance of fair trade. Samples to try and coffee to purchase!
Getting your House to Talk Part 2
6:00PM | Thursday, September 30th | ASD-East Windows | Register
Bring the research you’ve discovered about your house along with your questions about what
else and where else you should be looking.