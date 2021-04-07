The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The staff of the Racine Public Library are pleased to announce that as approved by the City of Racine Health Department and the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees, Racine Public Library will be initiating a gradual reopening of the physical library building on April 19th. The library staff is deeply committed to serving the public and is looking forward to welcoming you back. During our phased reopening, the Racine Public Library will exercise due caution and are taking all recommended precautions as we gradually work to restore physical access to our collections, programs, and services. Our opening will offer modified in-building services such as browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference, computer usage, and more. We will continue to serve the public during the hours of Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Per the City of Racine Ordinance and the RPL Board of Trustees, face masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced.

For more information on what you may expect during your visit, please visit the phased re-opening FAQ on the library website. You can find this information at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Curbside pickup, Internet Services, and the RPL Call center has shifted its hours in response to patron usage. (Effective as of March 1) Earlier hours on Fridays and Saturdays will replace infrequently used evening hours. This change is temporary. RPL is currently able to offer curbside pickup and Internet access by appointment. Our Call Center is also available. RPL will continue to adjust as the library gradually adds to the services we are able to offer.

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A card will be mailed to you.

Parking Lot WiFi: RPL has extended its WIFI Coverage to the patron parking lot. You may use your devices to connect to the library WiFi from the safety of your car. If required the password for use is rpl75lake

Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pickup at curbside. If you need prior years, please call 262.636.9217

Kids/Teens Programs:

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

El día de los niños/El día de los libros: 6 p.m. | Friday, April 30 | YouTube. The Library’s director will welcome everyone with a bilingual message and bilingual storytellers, Beth & Sharon, will share a story.

All Ages:

Earth Day Reading Challenge: April 1-30 Register for the challenge through Beanstack on the library website. Celebrate our Earth and our environment by reading 10 hours and completing challenges.

April Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Check one out at curbside pickup.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

