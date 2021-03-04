SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside has been active in undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity (URSCA) for many years. Further, student research presentation opportunities are just around the corner including the Quick Pitch Competition, the Student Showcase, and the UW-Symposium.

WiSys Quick Pitch Competition, Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The WiSys Quick Pitch event is a UW-System-based competition available to all UW-System students. The competition aims to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial thinking at UW campuses. Moreover, by inspiring students to consider the impact of the research they are currently undertaking or other innovative ideas they may have. Also, how such ideas or research findings could ultimately benefit the local economy and society.

Students are welcome to present research from any discipline including any of the sciences, technology, social sciences, humanities, arts, education, business, etc. Also, they are given three minutes to do so.

The competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students and both basic and applied research projects are welcome.

The registration deadline for the Quick Pitch is March 12, 2021. Also, visit the registration website for more information. The virtual event will take place on April 7, 2021. To learn more, visit the WiSys Quick Pitch website.

UW-Parkside Student Showcase, April 21, 2021

The UW-Parkside Student Showcase is an annual campus-wide event in which all UW-Parkside students involved in student-faculty collaborative research, scholarship, internships, community-based learning (CBL), poetry/prose Readings, oral interpretations, creative activities, artistic performances (music, theatre, etc.…), as well as art portfolios and exhibits are encouraged to present their scholarly work.

It includes both undergraduate and graduate UW-Parkside students and is meant to celebrate the wide range of scholarly activities that students are involved in across all disciplines and types of presentation formats.

The registration deadline for this virtual event is March 29, 2021. To register, please visit the 2021 Student Showcase Registration website. For more information, please visit the Student Showcase website.

UW-Symposium, April 28, 2021

The UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, also known as the UW-Symposium, is an annual state-wide event in which all UW-System undergraduate students involved in scholarly research or creative activities across all majors and disciplines are encouraged to present their scholarly work.

The 2021 UW-Symposium event will virtual and hosted by UW-Whitewater on April 28, 2021. The deadline for registration is March 25, 2021. Visit the UW System Symposium website to register.

If you have any further questions about any of the student research presentation events listed above, please contact David Higgs at higgs@uwp.edu. Also, for more opportunities available at UW-Parkside, visit the Beyond the Classroom website.

