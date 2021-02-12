MADISON, Wis.- The Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED) is pleased to announce the launch of its 12th professional development certificate with the Professional Certificate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“The Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED) is committed to creating and fostering a community where diversity is respected and honored,” said Jon Kaupla, CPED executive director. “The ongoing experiences with discrimination and anti-Black racism in our communities is unacceptable. We will continue to work to end racism in our community and across our nation. With that, I’m pleased to announce a new partnership with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion experts to accelerate our efforts at the Center while providing more professional development programming to participants. The partnership will further our mission of helping organizations, leaders, and individuals move forward in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

CPED is partnering with Deanna Singh and Dr. Justin Ponder from Uplifting Impact to develop and deliver the new certificate.

Lead instructor Deanna Singh said, “We are thrilled to offer this important and timely programming in collaboration with the Center for Professional & Executive Development. By enrolling in this certificate, participants are illustrating their commitment to embedding DEI in the fibers of their organization’s mission and values. The programs are ideal for individual consultants, community organizers, team leaders, executives, HR/DEI officers, and business owners who want to plan a specific DEI initiative or program and need guidance, or who want to make their environments more inclusive and their organizations more successful overall. We can’t wait to get to work with you all!”

Made up of three required programs and one elective, of which participants will select from three, the

certificate will be offered both in-person and online. The new certificate also brings four new programs

to CPED: Centering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Team Building; Building a Culture of Inclusion and Belonging; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a Leadership Value; and How to Be an Ally. Online programs begin March 8 and interested participants can register at https://go.wisc.edu/wsbcped-dei-cert.