FAYETTE, IA — Beginning in the fall of 2023, Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus tuition and fees will be reduced from $33,639 to $19,000, and will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students. This new tuition rate will position Upper Iowa as one of the lowest priced private, nonprofit institutions in Iowa. In addition, UIU has also announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 academic year for their online and center locations.

“The cost of attending college has reached a point where many students and their families simply do not consider certain schools when they begin to explore college options,” said UIU President, Dr. William R. Duffy II. “To us, making sure a student bases their college choice on the best fit for them is what’s most important.”

By reducing the tuition rate, UIU is opening the doors to a private college education and experience. Students will have an opportunity to benefit from an institution featuring a 12:1 student/faculty ratio, hundreds of extracurricular clubs, organizations and activities, NCAA Division II athletics, and a safe, vibrant campus.

Graduates of UIU can also expect to find success after earning a degree, as 93% of UIU’s graduates are employed or in graduate school within 12 months of graduation, compared to a national average of 84%. Upper Iowa is expanding opportunities to students who could thrive in a private college environment and, by lowering tuition, the dream of a private college education can be realized.

In addition to the significantly reduced tuition rate, all full-time students attending Upper Iowa’s Fayette Campus will receive a scholarship through some combination of merit, athletic and need-based financial aid. The University will also continue to offer the one-of-a-kind Peacock Promise, which eliminates tuition for any student eligible for the Iowa Tuition Grant.

“Students looking for a personalized education, that is highly affordable, will find UIU a perfect fit,” said Dr. Doug Binsfeld, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “Students can thrive on a campus where they get access to high-quality learning experiences in an atmosphere that makes them feel like part of a family.”

Upper Iowa’s new pricing model supports the Upper Iowa mission and vision of making higher education accessible and expanding opportunities for students. A lowered tuition rate, combined with the opportunity for scholarships, will allow more students to enjoy the benefits of a quality private college environment and education at a state college cost.

Additionally, UIU continues to be a leader in providing flexible learning opportunities for students. Examples of this innovation include UIU’s Self-Paced program established in 1973, over 20 locations outside of Fayette (including 8 military bases) and an online program established in 1999.

About Upper Iowa University

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs.

With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.

