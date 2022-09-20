FAYETTE, IA — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.

To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Among those named to the Dean’s List was Human Services major Timothy Peterson from Union Grove, WI.

About Upper Iowa University

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students – nationally and internationally – at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations.

Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs.

With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age.

For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.

Community News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations on your achievements! See our Community Section for more great local happenings. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.