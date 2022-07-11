This week, UW-Extension is helping community members stay on track with healthy eating, while not spending a ton of time in the kitchen, with a frozen fruit smoothie. Increase your efficiency in the kitchen and at the grocery store by checking out what they have to offer. Looking for another recipe? Check out last week’s Avocado, Potato, Grilled Chicken Salad recipe.



A quick and easy fruit smoothie makes for the perfect summertime snack. UW-Extension offers a 5-minute fruit smoothie recipe that will make for an easy treat. Better yet, it’s strawberry season in Wisconsin. With fruit available and in season, this frozen drink is perfect for pleasing both your hunger and your sweet tooth. Put those berries to good use by trying this recipe.

Frozen Strawberry/Fruit Smoothie

Shopping Locally

Do you need a place to gather these ingredients? Try local farmer markets as a way to shop for fresh, local produce.

Once you visit a farmers market and if you liked your experience, vote for your favorite market in town. Click the button below to nominate until July 13. After that date, you’ll be able to vote on those who were nominated.

Additional Resources

In addition to this recipe, FoodWIse, through UW-Extension, provides Eating Smart, Being Active (ESBA) classes for parents of young children. The classes are one day a week for an hour over the course of nine weeks.

Additionally, they have an online, up-to-date database of emergency food resources online. This document provides information on accessing emergency food resources such as EBT, pantries, meal sites, and more.

Likewise, their quick list and other community resource Extension supports are found online as well.

