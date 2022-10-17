Looking for a snack that is both healthy and satisfying? Don’t compromise the crunch and heartiness of regular nachos. Instead, try this Bell Pepper Nachos recipe from UW-Extension.

This is a unique way to use bell peppers and combine them with other favorite nacho toppings. This recipe can be completed in 20 minutes and makes 8 servings. This snack is low-carb and nutritional.

Try it for yourself by using the quick and easy recipe below.

Bell Pepper Nachos

Other recipes to try from UW-Extension

Make this recipe for Bell Pepper Nachos first and then tackle another. UW-Extension provides the Racine County Eye with a tasty treat to try each week. Check out these recipes to make:

Local Culture

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.