UW-Extension’s chicken stir-fry recipe makes simple ingredients taste flavorful. The chicken stir-fry recipe allows those making this dinner the flexibility to make it their own, by incorporating what they like.

It’s flexible, easy, and a quick recipe to make. It takes only 20 minutes to create this nutritious meal. Once completed, this recipe yields six servings; perfect for dinner parties or larger families.

Video tutorial

Recently, a group at the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and UW-Extension of Racine County made chicken stir-fry together. If you are looking for a video tutorial to try, the organization provides one. Take a look at the fun they had while cooking this chicken stir-fry by clicking the button below.

Chicken stir-fry

Other recipes to try from UW-Extension

Make this recipe first and then tackle another. UW-Extension provides the Racine County Eye with a tasty treat to try each week. Check out these recipes to make:

Local Culture

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.