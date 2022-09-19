Ramen noodles are a quick and easy way to fix yourself a meal. However, this easy lunch or dinner can get boring time after time. This week, UW-Extension has taken a twist on the pantry staple and provided a way to make ramen noodles nutritious, filling and delicious.
“Ramen noodles are pretty ubiquitous at pantries and stores year-round, so we found a recipe that bulks them up with frozen vegetables and other ingredients,” says FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, Jill Frideres.
Garlic Ginger Ramen with Beef goes well with the fall season and can warm anyone up on a chilly day. Try. it yourself with only a handful of ingredients.
Garlic Ginger Ramen with Beef
Other recipes to try from UW-Extension
Once you’ve tried Garlic Ginger Ramen with Beef, branch out and try some more recipes offered by UW-Extension. Each week, they provide the Racine County Eye with a tasty treat to try. Check out these recipes to make:
- Zucchini 5 ways: UW-Extension makes use of in-season produce
- UW-Extension encourages healthy eating and eliminating food waste, offers free in-article recipe
- Canned pulled pork recipe from UW-Extension: 30 minutes until delicious
- UW-Extension’s Authentic Black Beans with Epazote recipe will warm you up this fall
- UW-Extension’s Roasted Poblano & Shredded Pork Cabbage Rolls in 90 minutes
- UW-Extension’s Melon & Mint recipe makes for a refreshing treat with 5 simple ingredients
- UW-Extension’s 5-minute fruit smoothie makes for a sweet summer treat
- UW-Extension’s Peach Pops recipe focuses on making use of in-season produce
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.