Facing an increasing number of coronavirus cases among students and staff, University of Wisconsin will ask all undergraduate students to shelter in place for two weeks, beginning at 5 p.m. today, according to an announcement from Chancellor Becky Blank.

This story also appeared in Madison365

Students may continue to attend in-person classes, work, and attend important appointments or religious observances.

In addition to the call to shelter in place, the university is prohibiting all eating indoors on campus, and requiring masks be worn at all times indoors and outdoors when not eating or drinking.

No visitors will be allowed in residence halls.

The order does not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff.

“If infections don’t fall, we will need to make more difficult decisions that significantly reduce our ability to have campus open to students,” Blank wrote.

