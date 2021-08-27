UW-Parkside will begin the fall 2021 semester on Sept. 8 with plans to be mostly in-person and open, while wearing masks and encouraging vaccinations.

“We plan to have the majority of classes held in person this fall,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said in a statement to the campus community. “So more than ever we greatly appreciate your cooperation, support, and patience in doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“Despite COVID, we continue to advance our bold goal of increasing the number of graduates by 50 percent by 2025,” said Ford. “And we can build on the momentum and success of the past two years when we graduated the largest classes in university history in May 2020 and May 2021.”

Ford added the university will continue to monitor evolving COVID-19 trends and adapt campus health protocols to maintain its goal of protecting the health and safety of the learning community.

In addition to COVID protocols, Ford also noted the following:

Welcome Week activities start with Move-In Sept. 5, and a full schedule of activities;

over 75 percent of courses will be delivered face to face;

all university offices will be open on campus, with some offices providing additional virtual support;

residence halls and dining services are open, and the university is still accepting applications to live on campus;

all four colleges are planning a full season of performances, lectures, and events; and

Ranger athletics also begins its fall season in September.

Chancellor Ford also emphasized that Parkside is still accepting applications for the fall semester and students can still register for fall classes.