SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside alum and former men’s soccer student-athlete Chance Vang was named as the General Manager of the Colorado Rush, a member of the United Soccer League (USL) League Two. Vang, who has become one of the youngest GMs in American sports, is believed to be the first Hmong-American GM in American soccer.



“Being the first Hmong-American to lead a USL organization is both an honor and a privilege,” Vang said. “It gives me a platform to be a role model and pave the way for our younger generations within the Hmong community. Not only that, I am doing this at the club I spent part of my youth academy career in, so it’s been a beautiful experience to have everything come full circle.”

Vang, a sports management major who graduated in May 2020, was a member of the Rangers in 2018 and 2019 and won a GLIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championship with Parkside. He grew up in Colorado and played for the Rush organization as a youth player. Vang’s responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations, ticket sales, corporate sponsorship, and overall soccer operations. He will also oversee the internship program, marketing, digital media, and communications.



“It is great to hear about Chance being named GM of the Rush,” said Bill Miller, the Associate Professor of Sport Management at UW-Parkside. “Our sport management program has seen many alumni go on to achieve high levels of success. With his talent and passion for the sports industry, it is not a surprise to be able to add Chance to that list.”



To learn more about the Colorado Rush, visit coloradorush.com/coloradorushsc

Full release on ParksideRangers.com.