University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the availability of an emergency fund to assist students that have been financially impacted as a result of COVID-19. UW-Parkside has a significant amount of federal/institutional funding available for student aid.

If you have been financially impacted as a result of COVID 19, you can apply for these funds via our emergency funding application. While eligibility requirements differ for the funds, UW-Parkside is using one application form. Applications will be reviewed by the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid.

Any student needing assistance is encouraged to apply today. Funds awarded through this process will not need to be repaid. The application is available here.