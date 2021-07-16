SOMERS, Wis. – Deborah Ford, chancellor at UW-Parkside, has been chosen to help identify the next UW System President.

Current President Tommy Thompson has been serving in an interim role since July 1, 2020. He replaced Ray Cross, who retired after a 42-year career in higher education, including serving as UW System President from February 2014 to June 2020.

“I am honored to be a part of the search committee for the UW System President,” said Ford. “I have enjoyed working with President Tommy Thompson and I love to see the passion he has for our students at UW-Parkside and for higher education in Wisconsin. I am pleased to be able to represent the interests of the most diverse UW System university on this committee.”

Regent Vice President Karen Walsh will chair the Search and Screen Committee. Other members of the committee are:

Warren Anderson, Senior Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, UW System

Robert Atwell, Regent

Rebecca Blank, Chancellor, UW-Madison

Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent

Johannes Britz, Provost, UW-Milwaukee

Michael Falbo, Regent President Emeritus

Deborah Ford, Chancellor, UW-Parkside

Rob Manzke, Chief of Staff, Chancellor’s Office, UW-Stevens Point

Sabrina Mueller-Spitz, Associate Professor of Biology, UW Oshkosh

Geoffrey Peterson, Professor of Political Science and American Indian Studies, UW-Eau Claire

Dr. Ashok Rai, Regent

Glendali Rodriguez, Interim Provost, UW-Stout

Corey Saffold, Regent and Student, UW-Whitewater

Paul Shain, Vice Chair, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, and President/CEO, Singlewire Software, LLC

Jon Shelton, Associate Professor, and Chair, Democracy and Justice Studies, UW-Green Bay

Dennis Shields, Chancellor, UW-Platteville

Artanya Wesley, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, UW-Whitewater

Olivia Woodmansee, Regent Emeritus and Student, UW-La Crosse

The Committee is expected to convene in August, when Regent President Ed Manydeeds will charge the Committee with its mission, review search procedures, and begin the national search. The Committee will schedule listening sessions at UW System’s 13 universities in September, when additional faculty, staff, and students will be invited to participate.

A subcommittee will review the prospectus developed for the recent unsuccessful search with an eye toward identifying changes or additional information needed resulting from UW System’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Search and Screen Committee will engage the assistance of a national search firm to identify and screen candidates. The Committee will determine and interview candidates; a Special Regent Committee to review finalists will be appointed later in the fall. The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents.