The University of Wisconsin Parkside is putting out a call to Artist for mural submission! The department of Political Science in the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies was recently awarded a $4,500 grant by The Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovations at UW-Stout, which aims to promote the study and discussion of civil liberties and related institutions, and innovations through scholarly inquiry, education activities and community outreach.

The painting of this mural falls in line with UW-Parkside’s Civic Action Pledge and the university’s goal to prepare UW-Parkside graduates to be fully knowledgeable, active citizens committed to ongoing engagement with campus, local, and global communities.

The colors of social justice, civic engagement and power of the people are elements of a complex color pallet that make up our current time in history. With these themes in mind, artists are challenged to tell a story through this mural and capture the power and voice of a generation.

The location of this mural will be in the Molinaro 360 hallway. Artists must be Parkside students or

Alumni of the institution. Only one submission per artist will be accepted. A jury will determine the

finalists by April 20 and campus voting will take place from April 21-24. The winner will be announced by April 27. For details and rules, click here.