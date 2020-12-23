SOMERS, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Parkside has updated its COVID-19 rapid-results testing schedule to reflect changes due to the holiday break.

For COVID-19 “surge testing” that provides the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, testing will not be available from December 23 through January 4. Testing will resume starting Tuesday, January 5. The location for the surge testing is also being moved to Tallent Hall, at 900 Wood Road on the east side of campus. Testing will take place in the Orchard Room on the 1st floor.

As a reminder, rapid-results testing is free and available to commuter students, faculty, staff, and the public. Please go to www.doineedacovid19test.com to register in advance.

“Our Parkside community has done a great job wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distance,” said Dr. Renee Kirby, director of UW-Parkside’s Student Health, Counseling and Disability Services. “That shows in the low positivity rate on campus – including our current 14-day positivity rate of only 1.09 percent.”

Please visit the Ranger Restart webpage for more information. You can also find COVID-19 Testing Locations through the Kenosha County website.