SOMERS, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery (upper) will present Beginnings: three early-career Wisconsin artists from February 2 through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh, and LaNia Sproles.

There are multiple events associated with this exhibition, all online and open to the public.

Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 at 4 p.m.

LaNia Sproles – Artist talk

Livestream, Recorded

Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Daniel McCullough – Artist talk

Livestream, Recorded

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Alyssa Krause – Artist talk

Livestream, Recorded

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11 a.m.

LaNia Sproles, Alyssa Krause, and Daniel McCullough – Panel Discussion, Post-Graduation Career Building

For more information on UW-Parkside Galleries, visit the Art Galleries website.

About the Artists

Alyssa Krause’s paintings question the parameters of perception. Her work focuses on the nuances in how an image is recognized. Rules are set up before painting as a way to create a border between herself and the work, making each painting surprising and fresh. Krause is from Milwaukee, where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts at UW-Milwaukee in 2019. Her work has been shown locally in Milwaukee and across the Midwest.

LaNia Sproles is exhibiting large cutout mixed media figurative collages. The philosophies of self-perception, queer and feminist theories, and inherent racial dogmas are essential to her work. Sproles, from Milwaukee, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 2017. She recently completed her year as a 2019 Mary L. Nohl fellow and teaching artist in residence at the Lynden Sculpture Garden in Milwaukee. She has a solo exhibition at the Wright Museum in Beloit that runs through April 2, 2021.

Daniel McCullough investigates the atmosphere of place through chance-based approaches to photography. He uses the mysterious space between the camera lens and outside world to make his work. McCullough is a visual artist based in Milwaukee and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 2018. He was selected for the Plum Blossom Initiative Bridge Work 04 Professional Development Program from2018-2019. McCullough has shown his work both regionally and nationally.