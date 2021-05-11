Advertisements

SOMERS, Wis. – More than 566 UW-Parkside graduates, the largest in the university’s history, will join a proud tradition of excellence in serving as talented and newly minted alumni on May 15 with the 52nd Spring Commencement.

Although we will not be able to gather and celebrate in the De Simone Gymnasium as we have in years past, we will mark this joyous occasion with both a virtual ceremony and in-person celebrations.

Here’s what to expect:

WHAT: UW-Parkside’s 52nd spring commencement

WHEN: Saturday, May 15

EVENTS:

Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Live stream beings at 9 a.m. on May 15 and will include messages from UW-Parkside’s Chancellor Debbie Ford and Provost Rob Ducoffe. Following the livestream will be prerecorded featuring messages from each of the college deans.

In-person Celebrations

College of Arts and the Humanities

Location: RITA

Time: 10:30 a.m-1 p.m.

College of Business, Economics, and Computing

Location: Petretti Fieldhouse (SAC)

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

College of Natural and Health Sciences

Location: Student Center Plaza

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies

Location: RITA

Time: 1:30-4 p.m.

Noteworthy: This is the largest graduating class in UW-Parkside’s history, a remarkable feat considering how the ongoing pandemic has impacted all our students, faculty and staff. Great job everyone!

To Watch or Learn More: Visit the Spring Commencement website for the livestream, and messages from each of the four colleges will be available on May 15. Currently, you can see a live feed of our Instagram hashtag #ParksideGrad.

Celebrate with Us: Help us celebrate the class of 2021 on social media! Visit our website to download commencement assets (photos, messages, etc.) to share virtually. Use the hashtag #ParksideGrad to share your success or student’s success.

Safety Protocols: Graduates will be allowed to bring two guests, will be asked to arrive at pre-determined times, be required to wear masks, and social distance from others. These arrangements will be monitored to ensure safety.

Final Thoughts: CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2021!