SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit during Veterans Week. The exhibit will be displayed in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.

The “I Am Not Invisible” awareness campaign started as a program featuring twenty photographs of Oregon women who were military veterans. It is now a nationwide program. The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and facilitate dialogue about women veterans.

The exhibit is provided by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

The opening night of the exhibit will include a reception event. It is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place. UWP will provide refreshments. There will also be a cash bar available too.

Mary Kolar, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), will attend and speak. Likewise, Chancellor Ford from UWP will share a few words about this exhibit and UW-Parkside’s commitment to serving veterans and their families.

Veterans featured in ‘I Am Not Invisible’ exhibit

Secretary Kolar is one of the 16 women veterans featured in the exhibit. Currently, she serves as the foremost advocate for over 350,000 veterans in Wisconsin. Kolar was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1980, served for 28 years, and retired as a Captain (O-6).

Secretary Kolar grew up in Wilton, Wisconsin. Her experience in the Navy has allowed Kohler to work with diverse groups of people and large organizations with multi-million-dollar budgets.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs through the Wisconsin Veterans Museum created the IANI exhibit to recognize this important part of the veteran community and increase awareness about these veterans.

Learn the stories of veterans featured in this exhibit by clicking here.

To attend the opening night of the event, please RSVP online.

Can’t make it? This is a traveling exhibit that is comprised of multiple pop-up banners and is available to local libraries, historical societies, schools and community spaces throughout Wisconsin. There is no cost to reserve and host the exhibit.

More information can be located on the Wisconsin Veterans Museum website.

