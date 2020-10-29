SOMERS – University of Wisconsin-Parkside invites all K through 12 student artists to participate in Art = Heart, a special exhibition hosted in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities aimed at child artists. Everyone who sends in their work by the November 20 deadline will have their work included in the exhibition.

Prizes will also be given out to participants. Awards will be selected in the following categories: Best in Show, Campus Choice, Most Inventive, and Most “Heart.”

Participation is easy! Here’s how to get your art on display:

Think about how being creative and making art brings you joy, comfort, peace, happiness—all things for a positive mindset.

Make an original artwork that can be mailed in a 9” by 12” envelope (or smaller). You may fold your piece to fit if you need to. Postcards and photos will also be accepted.

Write your name, school, and grade level on the front of the artwork.

Mail it by Nov 20 to:

Art = Heart Exhibition

UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery

900 Wood Road

Kenosha, WI 53144

Please visit uwp.edu/therita for more information. Artwork will be displayed with push-pins, pushed into the artwork to secure it to the wall. If you’d like your artwork returned after the show, include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

