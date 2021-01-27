SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is working with UW System and federal and state partners to restart COVID-19 “rapid-results” testing for community residents.

Community testing will restart on January 27 at UW-Parkside Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tests will again be administered by eTrueNorth.

After conducting more than 220,000 free tests through last week, most of the 22 surge testing sites across UW campuses were scheduled to close. However, in partnership with the UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

At the request of federal officials, UW System universities set up surge testing sites last fall, and testing began in early November. The testing identified nearly 18,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who were advised to isolate.

Persons who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – are strongly encouraged to register in advance at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help our communities impacted by this pandemic,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “We’re glad we can again offer rapid testing, and we will continue to urge everyone on and off our campus to not only come in and get tested but keep wearing their masks, washing their hands, and watching their distance.”

